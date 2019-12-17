A Chapter is Closing as a New Story Begins

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC – The nonprofit cancer organization New Bern Get Your Color On board (formerly known as New Bern Get Your Pink On) has decided to dissolve the New Bern Get Your Color On organization and 501©. The decision came after multiple meetings between board members, CarolinaEast Foundation staff, and the Journey of Hope staff, who will officially become the hospital’s cancer organization.

Board members led the efforts for over seven years. Founder and board member Thea Kincaid stated, “I feel that we have done such great things for our community, but now it’s time for Journey of Hope to take over and continue the incredible work they do for cancer patients each and every day. We have complete faith in them and their efforts and will be volunteering alongside them in the years to come.”

New Bern Get Your Pink On was developed in October 2013 as a grassroots community organization that strived to promote awareness, education, and support to those affected by breast cancer in Craven County. Raising over $1,000 at our first event in 2013; to raising over $30,000 during their 3rd annual event. Over a couple of years, New Bern Get Your Pink On grew and the board embraced all cancer’s in their mission and transitioned to New Bern Get Your Color (NBGYCO). The NBGYCO board has worked in our community to raise funds to bring annual events to the community, monthly donations to the local cancer centers, chemo bags, and much more.

New Bern Get Your Color On has helped over 1,200 individuals that have faced cancer in the community and encourage the community to continue to assist and advocate for those facing cancer. NBGYCO also received grant funding through the Harold H. Bate Foundation in 2018 which allowed the board to assemble and donate 150 “Chemo-Care Bags” to the cancer centers. In March 2019, the annual event had over 800 people in attendance with a total of $28,000 raised for individuals in the community.

New Bern Get Your Color On board would like to say thank you to all the individuals in our community who made our organization possible and successful. We would also like to say thank you to those who donated their time, in-kind donations, and monetary donations over the past seven years.

NBGYCO Board Members will continue to contribute their time volunteering and assisting with events in Craven County to continue the effort in supporting those in their journey with cancer. Board President Taylor Shannon stated, “While it is bittersweet that our journey is coming to an end, we still encourage donations to the CarolinaEast Foundation under the New Bern Get Your Color On fund to continue the legacy of our organization within Craven and surrounding counties.”

Submitted by: Taylor Shannon, New Bern Get Your Color On