Additional $2 Million Approved for New Bern

Latest Project Brings Total to More Than $7 Million to City

DURHAM, N.C. – FEMA and the State of North Carolina are announcing more than $2 million to reimburse the City of New Bern following Hurricane Florence.

FEMA previously approved more than $5 million to the city for Hurricane Florence-related expenses. This funding brings the total to more than $7 million.

Funds for the $2 million project will reimburse New Bern for restoring electricity following the hurricane. Work included replacing damaged utility poles and transformers.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs, and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state, which disburses funds to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

FEMA’s share for this project is more than $1.5 million and the state’s share is more than $514,000.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Florence, visit www.ncdps.gov/Florence and https://www.fema.gov/Disaster/4393. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4.

Submitted by: John B. Rice, FEMA