The Michael and Annie McCoy family established the Aspire to Inspire Grant in honor of their daughter Addison in the amount of $500. This grant is for hands-on activities relating to a math and/or science learning activity that the teacher most likely would have purchased using their own funds. The grant was made available to all second-grade teachers for 2019-20, as Addison is a second-grade student. This grant will rise each year with Addison. For the 2020-21 school year, it will be made available to third-grade teachers.

The winning grant writing team, from Creekside Elementary are Allyson Banks, Rebekah Jones, Brooke Brinson, and Tiffany Pugh. Pictured at the check presentation are, left to right, David Baxter, PIE president; Annie, Addison, and Mike McCoy; Angie Franks, principal at Creekside Elementary accepting the check on behalf of her team; Don Brinkley, PIE past president; and Daniel Rhyne, PIE 2nd vice president.

If you would like to learn how your organization can make a difference through Craven County Schools’ local education foundation, PIE, contact Darlene Brown, Executive Director, at 514-6321.

Submitted by: Darlene Brown, Craven County Partners in Education