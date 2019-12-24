Be on the Cover of NBN Magazine – Photo Shoot this Friday!

Photo Shoot on December 27th

We welcome you to join us for our Community Photo Shoot and be on the cover of the New Bern Now Magazine (1st Quarter 2020)! This is an opportunity for people of all ages!

The cover photo will be taken on Friday, December 27th at 12 p.m. at Lawson Creek Park’s Boat Launch. We’ll be on a 12 foot ladder.

Please arrive no later than 12:05.

We welcome all as our goal is to feature the people, places, and all the great happenings in our community!

Here’s a snapshot of our last cover…

Please let me know if you have any questions by sending an email or calling 252-259-6853.

We look forward to seeing everyone there!

Wendy Card