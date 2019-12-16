Host “The Podsquad” and Showcase your Business/Nonprofit!

We started podcasting in 2012 and “The Podsquad” was created in 2014. Since NewBernNow.com’s inception in 2009, our goal hasn’t wavered…we connect you with the community!

In the beginning, we recorded in the Isaac Taylor House, edited our one-hour show, and uploaded the podcast to the Internet for listeners to enjoy on iTunes, Libsyn, and other 24/7 podcast channels.

When live videos became popular a few years ago, we knew that it was inevitable that a lot of listeners wanted a behind the scenes look.

In 2018, Charles Tendell with New Bern Live invited us to “go live” in his studio. Although we were a bit apprehensive because it was live, we wanted to be transparent as what you see is what you get. Plus, some of our loyal listeners encouraged us to go for it. We recorded on Facebook live inside the Charles Tendell Studio (located inside the O’Marks building) and the podcast was uploaded to New Bern Now’s for listeners who preferred hearing the show on their devices without video. Please note, New Bern Now did not become New Bern Live. It was only a platform that we used for our live shows.

From the beginning, I personally wanted to take the podcast on the road to showcase local businesses and non-profits so you could see what places looked like from the inside.

The vision came to life on November 21, 2019, when Virginia Spencer, owner of Carolina Creations Fine Art and Contemporary Craft Gallery invited us to go mobile in her shop!

Here’s the video from our first Road Show – Episode 130:

Listen to the Podcast with Show Notes here.

Thanks to Lisa Bisbee-Lentz, Mike Lentz, and Claudina Madrid, as we returned to The Podsquad’s humble beginnings in the Greater Good Gallery inside the Isaac Taylor House on December 5, 2019.

Here’s the video from our second Road Show – Episode 131:

Listen here the Podcast with Show Notes.

Join us on December 21 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we go live from the New Bern Arts & Wellness Center. You can watch us live on NewBernNow.com’s Facbook page, The broadcast will be shared on New Bern Now’s Youtube Channel and published with show notes on NewBernNow.com on Friday, December 22.

If you’re looking for a way to showcase your business or non-profit and have an Ethernet connection, please give me a call at 252-259-6853 or send me an email.

Please know that this has been a major learning curve from recording with a mixer and uploading it for podcasting listing and for our live streaming audience.

If you try to do this yourself, I encourage you to consider the cost of recording and ive streaming equipment; the knowledge for pre-production, production, and post-production, marketing it and your business reach. To produce a show like this it could run into $1,000 – $1500 or more per episode. That is if you could find someone willing to do it.

New Bern Now has been promoting the people, places, and latest happening for 10 years!

Let us help you reach locals and visitors to New Bern, NC!

Please let me know if you want to host a show from your business or non-profit.

Thanks,

Wendy Card