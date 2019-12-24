Coast Guard Auxiliary to hold Two Classes January 25th

Two basic boating classes, Navigating Local Waters and Suddenly in Command, will be presented by the New Bern Area Coast Guard Auxiliary on January 25th at the New Bern Yacht Club, 1206 Brice’s Creek Rd. In the first class, boaters will learn detailed information about the Neuse River and adjoining waters. The class, beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., will cover the locations of anchorages, marinas and boat yards, bridges, hazards, aids to navigation and safe passages along the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers and the ICW all the way to Cape Lookout. Cost is $10 for the first member of the family and includes an information packed CD.

The second session, beginning at 1:00 p.m. until 5 p.m., is designed for those not generally at the helm. This class will help the “First Mate” be prepared with the basics in case of an emergency, learning the nomenclature and operating principles like the “rules of the road”, using a radio to call for help, descriptions of what causes boating mishaps and how to minimize them and what equipment should be on board. Cost is $25 (additional family members is $5)

You may attend one or both classes. To register, contact Keith Gapen at 252-639-0734.

Submitted by: Bob Manning