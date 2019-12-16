Deadline approaching for submissions for New Bern Now Magazine (Jan – Mar 2020)

Do you have a Special Event coming up and/or a Community Announcement and you need help getting the word out?

If you want to reach locals and visitors to New Bern, we can help you get the word out and promote your efforts in the upcoming magazine.

If you didn’t know, we are the only local news website, magazine, and podcast in town with a healthy social media following.

Send us your event information and we will do our best to include it on our Community Calendar. The magazine’s calendar is limited to two events per day, so entries are on a first come, first serve basis. You can guarantee the event listing in the magazine, for a bargain price.

Are you wondering why your business/non-profit isn’t on the Downtown New Bern Map?

Become an advertiser or get a featured business/non-profit listing. If you’re located Downtown; you will also be featured on the newly designed map for a nominal fee!

We have numerous ways to advertise. From traditional ads in the magazine, website ads, podcast sponsors…and more! We also offer affordable multi-channel bundles.

Send us the information today before space runs out. The deadline for submissions/advertising is December 23rd, 2019.

The magazine is available in print and online. See the current edition online here. It’s distributed free of charge to over 100 locations throughout the greater New Bern area and surrounding areas. Pick up your copy at the airport, hotels, medical/dental offices, libraries, community centers, and numerous businesses and other locations around town.

Please let me know if you have any questions by calling us at 252-259-6853 or sending me an email.

Note: Please send all announcements via email (not direct messages or text).

Thanks!

Wendy Card