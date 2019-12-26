Director’s Gallery: Dwayne Whiting

January 2 – January 31, 2020

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present the work of Dwayne Whiting in the Director’s Gallery for the month of January in 2020. Dwayne is a multifaceted artist who works in a variety of mediums as part of a lifetime goal to serve others. Craven Arts will host an opening reception for the exhibition during the downtown New Bern ArtWalk on January 10th, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Born in Virginia, Dwayne Whiting served as a Marine and in the National Guard, eventually settling here in eastern North Carolina. His exhibition at the Bank of the Arts will feature drawings, paintings, and photography by the artist, who also works in jewelry and literature. Speaking about his work, Whiting says “I am multifaceted in the things I enjoy doing, most of my inspiration comes from learning new things. My time is well spent in artistic creation and coming out of the box thinking. The word eclectic is only a word unless it is acted upon.”

Admission to all galleries at Bank of the Arts is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information please contact Jonathan Burger, Marketing and Gallery Director, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc. at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St., New Bern, 252-638-2577

Submitted by: Jonathan Burger