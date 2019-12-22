Dunkin’ Donates $25,000 to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina

Funds Raised by In-Store Paper Icon Program in the Aftermath of Hurricane Florence

Dunkin’ announced that it raised $25,000 locally through their annual in-store paper icon program in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence that was donated to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina on December 17. The donation will go to support over 590,000 individuals living in food-insecure households in the Food Bank of CENC’s coverage area. Dunkin’ team members, including franchisee William Jayne III, will also be donating their time on Tuesday by volunteering to sort food in the warehouse.

“As local residents of the area, we saw first-hand the damage Hurricane Florence wrecked on our community and as a business owners, we knew we were in a position to help those who were in need,” said Rick Holloway, Vice President of James City Donuts, LLC. “We are able to provide delicious food and beverages to our customers in our stores, but through these funds we will be able to nourish an entire community in need.”

Holloway and Jayne have always encouraged a spirit of giving within their stores in Greenville and New Bern. Since the beginning of the paper icon program in 2013, the area’s seven stores have been the top fundraisers out of over 200 Dunkin’ stores across the Carolinas. Raising millions of dollars nationwide, the paper icon program allows customers to donate $1 when purchasing their favorite Dunkin’ treats; in return they receive a paper icon to display at the store or to take home with them, and a coupon for their next visit.

Submitted by: Lindsay Haynie, Pivot PR