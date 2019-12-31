The local Catholic Daughters of The Americas, Court Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, will hold our Fifth Annual “Run/Walk for Life” 5K on January 25, 2020. Our goals are to create a fun filled community event, educate, and raise awareness. The funds raised by the Run for Life will enhance and expand maternity and parenting services provided by the Havelock Pregnancy Resource Center. We are asking you partner with us in this worthwhile endeavor by sponsoring and promoting event participation.

Last year we implemented a team option and had several participate as a team! We also offered a Pancake Breakfast, coordinated by the Havelock Pregnancy Resource Center, and we are excited to offer this again. Tickets are $5 and all proceeds will benefit HPRC.

Our Facebook page can be found at Facebook.com/CDARunforLife5K/ and contains a link for participants to register.

Sponsorships and donations can be made through the link at the top of this email or mailed to Dianna Vaccarella at 103 White Doe Court, Newport, NC 28570. Checks made payable to CDA Court #2588. SILVER and GOLD sponsorships along with artwork must be no later than January 2, 2020 to be printed on tee shirts.

Thank you for your consideration!

Please contact Dianna Vaccarella at 252-241-8631 or ncquiltgirl4@gmail.com with any questions.

