Free Holiday events at Bank of the Events

Celebrate the holidays and family in a beautiful setting Saturday at Bank of the Arts

December 14 & 21, 2019

Craven Arts Council and Gallery is proud to present free crafts and music in the Main Gallery at Bank of the Arts on Saturdays in December. Patrons of all ages are invited to create unique Christmas inspired gifts and hear local musicians perform holiday classics and more at 11am and 1:30pm respectively.

Special events at Bank of the Arts will take place on December 14th and 21st, starting with free holiday inspired crafts at 11 a.m. Each week will feature a different standalone project, so children and parents are invited to attend all three sessions. December 14th will feature music by pianist Hans Werner and student Sophie at 1:30 p.m. December 21st will a special day of rotating musical performances with saxophonist Pat Moreno at 11am, father and son guitarists Charlie and Tommy Duzan at 2 p.m.

For more information please contact Jonathan Burger, Marketing and Gallery Director, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc. at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St., New Bern, 252-638-2577

Submitted by: Jonathan Burger