Gingerbread Awards Presented

NEW BERN, NC – The New Bern Historical Society presented its 3rd annual Gingerbread House Contest awards recently. Executive Director Mickey Miller honored all the winners and the Epiphany School Singers entertained the crowd gathered at the O. Marks building. First place winners in the four divisions and the Nancy Chiles Heritage Award won cash prizes and the People’s Choice and runners up collected Christmas Stockings full of gift cards and prizes from the local merchants.

Miller invites everyone to visit New Bern’s downtown and take a Gingerbread Walk to see all the wonderful work of the talented people who took part in this event. See all 34 houses in the 20 merchant windows. “We want to especially thank all of our sponsors and the merchants who not only shared their window space, but also donated gift cards. Thank you also to Bengel Hospitality and Charles Tendell Studio for the space and the equipment for the awards ceremony. This is a real community effort!”

Here are the award winners:

YOUTH Runner Up: Epiphany School of Global Studies, Group 1 – White Church

YOUTH 1ST Place Winner: Redford Kids – Tryon Palace

FAMILY Runner Up: The Mynster Family – Lighthouse

FAMILY 1st Place Winner: The Canady Quintet – It’s TIME for Christmas in New Bern

ADULT Runner up: Promise Place/Candice Parker – Promise Place

ADULT 1st Place Winner: Meg Mooney – Beach House

PROFESSIONAL runner up: LCC Gingerbread Bakers Team 3 – Brads Place

PROFESSIONAL 1st Place: Wendy Horne – A Baby Changes Everything

PEOPLE’S CHOICE: Promise Place/Candice Parker – Promise Place

NANCY CHILES HERITAGE AWARD: Tie. Dawn Freeman: The Past & Present, Ole’ Clark’s Drug Store Building. Carol More: Cutting Allen House.

The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety .

Submitted by: Kathy Morrison on behalf of Mickie Miller, New Bern Historical Society