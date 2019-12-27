Habitat for Humanity of Craven County receives Grant from International Paper, New Bern Mill

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County was presented with a grant award of $10,000 from the New Bern Mill of International Paper toward the framing and construction of Habitat home #70 in New Bern.

Habitat representatives pictured for the check presentation are L to R: Richard Peebles, Board President; Betsy McDonald, Homeowner Services Coordinator; Deedra Durocher, Volunteer Coordinator (retired), Adam Miklos, New Bern Mill Manager, IP; Michelle Hooper, Volunteer Coordinator; and Mike Williams, Executive Director.

Submitted by: Deedra Durocher, Volunteer & Resource Coordinator, Habitat for Humanity of Craven County