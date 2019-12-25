Happy Holidays: Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Winter Solstice

What do the Holidays mean to you?

My earliest recollections were going to church with my family on Christmas Eve and waking up early in anticipation of any signs from Santa! It was a special day visiting with relatives that I hadn’t seen since in the previous year.

As a child, I had no idea what Hanukkah, Winter Solstice, and Kwanzaa were. I wish I did so I would have had a better understanding of others with different beliefs.

Wishing people Happy Holidays is about respecting others who celebrate different traditions, like Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Winter Solstice. It’s all about people coming together to honor their beliefs and celebrate peace with family and friends.

Understanding others

Merry Christmas! Christmas has been celebrated on December 25 by people around the world for 2,000 years. For many, it’s a Holy Christian holiday commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. It’s also celebrated as a day of giving and a commercial holiday for others. Traditions vary from attending church, gathering for feasts with family and friends, exchanging presents, decorating the Christmas tree, visiting Santa Claus, etc. It became a U.S. Federal Holiday in 1870.

Happy Hanukkah! Hanukkah also known as Chanukah is an eight-day Jewish Holiday; celebrated this year from December 22 – 30. According to Chabad.org, “it observes the rededication during the second century B.C. of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, where according to legend Jews had risen up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabean Revolt. Hanukkah, which means ‘dedication’ in Hebrew…

Often called the Festival of Lights, the holiday is celebrated with the lighting of the menorah, traditional foods, games and gifts…

According to the Talmud, one of Judaism’s most central texts, Judah Maccabee and the other Jews who took part in the rededication of the Second Temple witnessed what they believed to be a miracle. Even though there was only enough untainted olive oil to keep the menorah’s candles burning for a single day, the flames continued flickering for eight nights, leaving them time to find a fresh supply. This wondrous event inspired the Jewish sages to proclaim a yearly eight-day festival.”

Happy Winter Solstice! Winter Solstice was December 22 and is very spiritual day for many. According to Author Tanaaz, creator of ForeverConscious.com, “The Winter Solstice celebrates the longest hours of darkness or the rebirth of the Sun and is believed to hold a powerful energy for regeneration, renewal, and self-reflection…

In Pagan times the Winter Solstice was referred to as Yule and was a celebration of the Goddess (Moon) energy. It was believed that on this day, the Moon would give birth to the Sun…

Because of this, many celebrated Yule as a day where light reigned over darkness and believed it was a sign of good things to come…

Just like the Summer Solstice, the Winter Solstice was also celebrated with fire however, while the Summer Solstice was more about fertility, the Winter Solstice was honored as a time of birth or the start of a new cycle.”

Happy Kwanzaa! Kwanzaa is a celebration of life observed December 26 – January 1, 2020.

As stated by the National Museum of African Art and the Anacostia Museum, “Kwanzaa is a Swahili word that means ‘first’ and signifies the first fruits of the harvest…

In Africa, there are many customs that are common among the various ethnic groups found on the continent. One of these is the celebration of the harvest. At this time of the year, people of the community/village come together to celebrate and give thanks for their good fortune. Working towards a successful harvest is a communal effort, as is the celebration…

In America in 1966, Maulana Ron Karenga and the U.S. Organization adopted the basic principles of the harvest celebrations in Africa to create the observance of Kwanzaa. Karenga recognized that on the whole, African Americans do not live in an agricultural setting. Nonetheless, he sought to emphasize that the basic principles found in producing the harvest are vital to building and maintaining strong and wholesome communities…

In this-way, Kwanzaa was developed. Kwanzaa is that time when we reflect on our use of the basic principles, share and enjoy the fruits of our labor, and recommit ourselves to the collective achievement of a better life for our family, our community, and our people.”

Lastly, my thoughts are with you if you’re having a rough go during the holidays. Honestly, it’s a sad time for me as my folks and brother are gone and my two sisters are States apart. Although we can’t bring our loved ones back, I hope the memories that you shared with them help you get through the sadness.

On a lighter note, I wish everyone “Happy Holidays”!

“When the power of love overcomes the love of power the world will know peace,” – Jimi Hendrix

Wendy Card