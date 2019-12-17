International Paper Donates $2,000 to Panther Pantry at Craven CC

New Bern, NC – The Craven Community College (Craven CC) Foundation received a $2,000 grant from International Paper on Dec. 10 to help support the Panther Pantry, which provides nonperishable food and supplies to students in need.

“At International Paper, we are proud to support the efforts of the Craven Community College Foundation and the positive impact they make to ensure the success of their students,” said Adam Miklos, mill manager, New Bern Mill.

The Panther Pantry was originally established by Craven CC students in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Florence. In the year that followed, students and staff observed a continued need among the student population, most of which receives some form of financial aid.

“Food disparity has a direct correlation to retention and completion,” said Zomar Peter, Craven CC dean of student services. “When students do not have food to eat, then they are not able to concentrate and it puts their studies in jeopardy. By providing this pantry, it will be one less obstacle they must overcome while focusing on college.”

The International Paper donation will allow Craven CC to purchase food items, hygiene products and cleaning supplies that will support students and their dependents throughout the school year. The Panther Pantry serves approximately 75 to 100 students per semester with families ranging in size from one to 10 dependents.

The Panther Pantry is managed by Craven CC’s Campus Life department, which is located in the Student Center on the New Bern campus. A remodeled Panther Pantry is currently under construction and will open to students in January 2020.

For more information about donating to the Panther Pantry, contact Peter at 252-638-4597.

Submitted by: Craig Ramey, Director of Communications, Craven Community College