January events at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort

Maritime Movie: Lincoln’s Secret Weapon

In March 1862, opposing ironclads, USS Monitor and CSS Virginia, battle to a draw but change naval combat forever. Monitor would eventually sink off the coast of Cape Hatteras during a storm and become the nation’s first marine sanctuary. Join the N.C. Maritime Museum, located at 315 Front St. in Beaufort, on Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. for a screening of Lincoln’s Secret Weapon, which also follows an elite team of divers as they attempt to recover priceless artifacts from American naval history. Admission to the showing is free, and advance registration is not required. For more information, call 252-504-7740 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.

Merry-time for Tots

Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort, located at 315 Front St. in Beaufort, on Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. to explore the world of pirates. Following a story about a boy who joined a pirate crew, everyone will get to make their own pirate hats and explore what is inside a pirate treasure chest (it isn’t just gold and jewels). The program is appropriate for ages 2 to 5, and the cost is $5 per participant. Parents are asked to stay for the entire program, which can last up to 60 minutes. Space is limited, and advanced registration is required. For more information or to sign up, call 252-504-7758.

Coastal Culture and Waterfowl Watching Excursion

Join the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort to observe the migration of wintering waterfowl at wildlife refuges and national seashores in Eastern North Carolina. Museum staff will lead participants on a two-day tour through the remote and beautiful regions of Pamlico, Hyde, and Dare Counties on Jan. 15 and 16. The overnight program, which also showcases the unique history of the state’s coastal communities, requires pre-registration by Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. Cost is $85 plus hotel and meals. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information or to register, call 252-504-7758.

Boat Buying 101

Americas Boating Club – Crystal Coast/Fort Macon Sail & Power Squadron will host Boat Buying 101 on Jan. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort, 315 Front St. The program is part of the club’s “Get to Know Your … ” Boating Series. For information or reservations, e-mail searenity38@gmail.com or call 252-659-2742.

Brown Bag Gam: Ocean Leather Co.

Join N.C. Maritime Museum Curator David Bennett on Jan. 17 at noon to learn about the origins of the Ocean Leather Company, a New York-based business that specialized in the manufacture of shark leather, as well as its shark fisheries and processing plants in Carteret County during the early 20th century. The program is part of the museum’s Brown Bag Gam series, informal lectures offered over the lunch hour. So bring your lunch and join the museum, located at 315 Front St. in downtown Beaufort, for the free program. Registration is not required, and walk-ins are welcome. For information, call 252-504-7740.

9th Annual Clam Chowder Cook-Off

Join the Friends of the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort for one of the tastiest fundraisers around. Four guest clam chowder cooks will compete on Jan. 17 starting at 6 p.m. at the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center, located on Front Street in downtown Beaufort. Attendees will sample the four chowders and vote for their favorite. The event also includes a cornbread taste-off. Space is limited for this ticketed event. Tickets, which are $40 for Friends’ members and $45 for non-members, are currently available in the Museum’s gift shop, by calling the Friends office at 252-728-1638 or on the Friends’ website: maritimefriends.org.

Brown Bag Gam: Golden Pirates on the Silver Screen

Join N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort Program Coordinator Christine Brin at noon on Jan. 22 to learn about the truth and the myths behind movie pirates during “Golden Pirates on the Silver Screen.” The program is part of the Brown Bag Gam series, informal lectures offered over the lunch hour. So bring your lunch and join the museum, located at 315 Front St., for the free program. Registration is not required, and walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call 252-504-7740.

Bonehenge: The Whale Center

The Bonehenge Whale Center at the Maritime Museum Gallants Channel Property is nearing completion, thanks to a lot of hard work by a team of talented and generous volunteers. Join the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort, located at 315 Front St. in downtown Beaufort, and its Natural Science Curator Keith Rittmaster on Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. in the museum’s auditorium for a presentation on the creation of Bonehenge and what this new facility will have to offer. The program is free, and registration is not required. For information, call 252-504-7740.

Carolina Maritime Model Society

The Carolina Maritime Model Society exists to promote the production of high-quality ship models and encourage members and the public to participate in a craft that is as old as shipbuilding itself. The group will meet at 2 p.m. on Jan. 25 in the auditorium of the N.C. Maritime Museum, located at 315 Front St. in downtown Beaufort. The meeting is open to the public.

Introduction to Wooden Boat Building

Explore the art of boat building during the two-day, hands-on Introduction to Wooden Boat Building, offered Jan. 25 and 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center, located across Front Street from the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort. Begin with the design and lofting of boats, and move on to the setup, steam bending and different methods of creating the back bone of small boats. In addition, learn how to make planking systems, both carvel and lap strake, and all the appropriate fastening systems. By the end of the course, students will have the knowledge and skill to choose a design and style of boat to build on their own and the confidence to take on the job. Course fee is $135 (Friends of the Museum, $121.50). Minimum age is 16. The course size is limited, and advance registration is required. For more information or to sign up, call 252-504-7758.

About the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort

The North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort reflects coastal life and interprets lighthouses and lifesaving stations, the seafood industry, motorboats, and more. Studies in marine life, science, and ecology are available for all ages. The Beaufort museum is the repository for artifacts from Blackbeard’s wrecked flagship, Queen Anne’s Revenge, among them cannons, grenades, belt buckles and beads. The Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center teaches boatbuilding for all ages.

The North Carolina Maritime Museum, located at 315 Front Street in Beaufort, is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is open to the public with free admission. Donations are always appreciated. For more information about the museum, call 252-504-7740 or visit www.ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.

The North Carolina Maritime Museum system is comprised of the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum in Hatteras, the North Carolina Maritime Museum at Beaufort and the North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport. All three museums are part of the Division of State History Museums in the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The system website is www.ncmaritimemuseums.com.

Submitted by: CYNDI BROWN, Public information officer, N.C. Maritime Museums, Beaufort • Hatteras • Southport