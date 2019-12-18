Kindergarteners Sending Donation to Bahamas Schools

Local Students Sending Hurricane Relief Funds to Schools Impacted by Dorian

The kindergarten class at Saint Paul Catholic School in New Bern successfully carried out hurricane relief efforts this fall, generating funds that will soon be sent to schools in need in the Bahamas. Monies being donated came from a fundraiser specifically led by the kindergarten class, the school’s annual Fall Festival, and a matching donation from Saint Paul Catholic Church.

A check ceremony was held at noon today at Saint Paul Catholic School. A total of $6,034 is being sent to Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Academy in the Bahamas. This school is still in the process of rebuilding following the wrath of Hurricane Dorian in September of this year.

Saint Paul Catholic School is a ministry of Saint Paul Parish. It is dedicated to the spiritual, intellectual, physical, and social development of each student. Saint Paul strives to educate the whole child and welcomes students of all faiths.

For more information, please contact Principal Dave Kierski at 252-633-0100.

Submitted by: Bob Mackowski, Marketing Coordinator, Saint Paul Catholic School