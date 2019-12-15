New Bern Drum Circle

Good news! Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 308 Meadows Street has generously offered the use of their hall for our indoor (now YEAR-ROUND) drum circles that we hosted at Union Point Park throughout the summer.

We’ll meet the first Sunday of each month starting in January 2020 and continuing through May 2020. Just show up 6 – 8 p.m. Donations suggested and we’ll pass the hat to support the heat, light and power we’ll be using.

Dates are as follows:

Sunday, January 5: 6 – 8 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Hall

Sunday, February 2: 6 – 8 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Hall

Sunday, March 1: 6 – 8 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Hall

Sunday, April 5: 6 – 8 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Hall

Sunday, May 3: 6 – 8 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Hall

EVERYONE is welcome and you do not have to be a drumming expert. Bring any percussion instrument (drums all kinds, bells, shakers, cans, etc.) or just come to share the happiness and connection to community drumming imparts. Drumming provides an experience where we can be free to connect with ourselves and others to release, restore and heal. It’s a universal language where everyone can be a part, free from words and concepts so all can experience life with an open heart.

Special thanks and appreciations to New Bern Parks & Recreation Department and Joe’s Signs.

Submitted by: Carol A. More, Certified Ayurveda Health Counselor (CAHC), Ayurvedic Yoga Therapist, Professional Yoga Teacher & Teacher’s Instructor and Artist