New Bern holds its first ever Double Ribbon Cutting in Five Points

When was the last time you went to a ribbon-cutting event where it was a double ribbon-cutting?

Back to back, right next door to each other.

Well, that’s exactly what happened Thursday, December 5th!

Crema Brew and State Legacy (SL) Revival Co. both had their grand openings on the same day, same time. It was very communal.

These were the words of Brad Poirier, owner of Bear City Impact, as he was on location with Captain Dave Backus, owner of Cruise The Neuse Boat Tours, who captured the video and photos for those of us who missed it!

People came from near and far to participate in this momentous occasion presented by the New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce and hosted by Crema Brew and SL Revival Co.

Crema Brew is a neighborhood coffee shop owned by Roxanne, Donovan, and Regina Zook.

SL Revival is a lifestyle clothing company and screen printing shop, owned by Danny Batten.

It was an event that I believed bridged a gap and highlighted new businesses located in the Five Points corridor. I consider it a breakthrough as it sheds light on the welcoming community and businesses that have been operating in Five Points for years.

You can learn more about Crema Brew and SL Revival on their websites: cremabrew.com and statelegacyrevival.com.

This is a preview of what happened during this unique occasion! We hope that you will read Brad’s interesting and uplifting article in the upcoming New Bern Now Magazine next month!

We really appreciate Brad and Captain Dave for taking the time to cover this extraordinary event for us!

Please let us know if you have any questions or comments by sending us an email or calling 252-259-6853.

Wendy Card