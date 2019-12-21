New Bern Now and Beyond Podcast – December 19, 2019

Episode 132

We’re connecting you with the community as we talk about the people, places, and the latest happenings in and around New Bern! During the show we talked about community news from locals; along with businesses and nonprofits!

During this show, New Bern Now’s Podsquad: Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Susan Moffat-Thomas, Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern), and I talked about all the wonderful things to do in New Bern and surrounding areas.

We’re excited as this is our third “live road show”, this time, on location at the New Bern Arts & Wellness Center!

We hope you join us on journey as we showcase businesses and non-profits in New Bern and beyond!

Special thanks to the New Bern Arts & Wellness Center for sponsoring todays show! Visit them at 919 Broad Street or call 252-497-8928.

Show notes:

1:13 – Learn all the great things that the New Bern Arts & Wellness Center has to offer during our interview with Manager, Kate Nolan

Catching up with The Podsquad:

12:38 – Peace Memorial Park Presentations

14:39 – Updates from the New Bern Historical Society

– Gingerbread House Tour and Awards

– Honour The Musical

19:08 – New Year’s Eve Block Party and Bear Drop

22:10 – Stroll Downtown

23:21 – Spider Lily Sculpture is back up

24:48 – Preparing for Christmas

Staytrippin’

30:49 – A Christmas Carol

32:15 – Jingle Bell Jam with Bryan Mayer

32:29 – Music by Pianist Hans Wener and student Sophie

32:55 – 12th Annual Santa Paws On Parade

33:10 – Centenary Chorus Christmas Cantata

33:23 – New Year’s Eve Celebration with Music by The BiPolar Express

33:37 – New Year’s Eve Celebration with Music by The Joe Brown Band

34:01 – These are only some of the events happening in and around town. Visit NewBernNow.com as we receive information and update the community calendar every day!

34:14 – New Bern Music Calendar’s Facebook page

34:26 – Daytrippin’

– Smoke on the Water with Music by Robert McDuffy

– Cannon Blast at Fort Macon with Concert by the Werewolves

– Penguin Plunge

37:43 – Social Media Minute

39:27 – Interview with Alfea Camia

47:10 – Interview with Sefton Wiggs, Yoga Teacher

51:42 – Interview with Rachel Deer, Tildy Floral Design

1:00.09 – Interview with Melony, Meditation Teacher and Wellness Coach

1:07.15 – New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM and 1450AM

Join us on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 from 1 – 2 p.m.

