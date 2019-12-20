New Bern Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Here’s a list of Restaurants that will be open in the greater New Bern area on Christmas Eve (CE) and/or Christmas Day (CD). Please note the abbreviations next to their names as to what days they will be open. Also, some restaurants may require a reservation or are closing early on Christmas Eve, so call ahead.

Asian

(CE) Chinese Express Takeout, Neuse Blvd., 638-4122

(CE/CD) China Wok, 3321 Dr MLK Jr Blvd., 636-5288

(CE/CD) Peking Garden Express, 2007 S. Glenburnie Rd., 637-8187

(CE/CD) Ginza Japan, 3025 Dr MLK Jr Blvd., 633-6698

(CE/CD) Hibachi Super Buffet, 3342 Dr MLK Jr Blvd., 633-9888

(CD) Sake Sushi Grill, BBQ and Bar, 400 Hotel Rd., 638-1888

Italian/Pizzeria

(CE) La Casetta Italian Cuisine, 2503 Neuse Blvd., 638-6699

(CE) Mario’s Pizza, 1822 S. Glenburnie Dr., 633-0836

(CE) Paula’s Pizza, 3946 Dr MLK Jr Blvd., 636-2324

(CE) Savage’s Woodburning Pizzeria, 303 Metcalf St., 672-0103

Mexican

(CE) Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2999 Dr MLK Jr Blvd., 633-1762

(CE) El Cerro Grande, 2503 Dr MLK Jr Blvd., 638-8938

Seafood and Steakhouse

(CE) Captain Ratty’s Seafood & Steakhouse, 202 Middle St., 633-2088

(CE) MJ’s Raw Bar and Grill, 216 Middle St., 635-6890

(CE) Texas Steakhouse, 3231 Dr MLK Jr Blvd., 637-1500

(CE) Outback Steakhouse, 111 Howell Rd, 672-9394

Variety

(CE) Annabelle’s Restaurant, Twin Rivers Mall, 633-6401

(CE) Applebee’s Restaurant, 3450 Dr MLK Blvd., 637-8050

(CE) Bern Bar and Grill, 1904 S. Glenburnie Rd., 631-5170

(CE/CD) Blackbeard’s Restaurant and Pub, 415 S. Front St., 635-0322

(CE) Buffalo Wild Wings, 3102 Dr MLK Jr Blvd., 635-9464

(CE) Famous Restaurant, 2210 Neuse Blvd., 637-2809

(CE) Half Time Pub and Grill, 3325 Dr MLK Jr Blvd., 672-8777

(CE) Honey Baked Ham and Café, 2117 S. Glenburnie Rd., 631-5125

(CE/CD) IHOP, 3400 Dr MLK Jr Blvd., 633-7800

(CE) Morgan’s Tavern and Grill, 235 Craven St. 633-2430

(CE) Persimmons Restaurant, 100 Pollock St. 514-0033

(CE) Ruby Tuesday Restaurant, 1004 Hwy 70 E., 638-8004

(CE/CD) Triple Play Restaurant/Bar, 1706-E Hwy 70E, 635-3010

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant on the list, we may not have reached them as you can see there were numerous calls to make. Please let us know if you are aware of a restaurant that’s open and is not on the list and we will update this post.

We are also researching what New Year’s Eve celebrations are happening so stay tuned as we will be publishing the article soon! If you know of a celebration, please send us an email or give us a call at 252-259-6853.

We wish you a Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Holiday Season Greetings!

Wendy Card