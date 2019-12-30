New Year’s Eve Events and Fun Traditions

During our travels around town and on social media, we asked people what they were doing for New Year’s Eve.

Some of them said they were attending the following events:

New Year’s Eve Block Party, starts at 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Pollock and Craven Streets:

The New Year’s Eve Block Party includes family friendly activities, dancing in the streets, a variety of food trucks, a Kids Fun Zone and more! A beer garden will be hosted by the Bravo Alpha Foundation.

The City will wrap the evening up at the stroke of midnight, with the lighted “Bear Drop” to ring in the New Year! “We have been planning for the 2nd Annual New Year’s Eve Block Party all year long. This year’s event would not be possible without the support of Toyota of New Bern.” said Foster Hughes, Director of Parks and Recreation. “We encourage everyone to come downtown on December 31st and enjoy a fun filled evening as we ring in the New Year!”

This event is presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation. details visit our Parks and Recreation page online at www.NewBernNC.gov, or call at 252-639-2901.

New Year’s Eve Bash, starts at 6:00 p.m. at New Bern Gymnastics, 435 Garner Rd. Call 252-635-2100.

New Year’s Eve Celebration with Music by The BiPolar Express, 8:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. at Blackbeard’s Triple Play Restaurant. Call 252-635-0322.

NYE Roaring 20’s Masquerade Party with Madame Z, 8:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. at City Stage.

New Year’s Eve Celebration with Music by The Joe Brown Band, 9:30 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. at New Bern Karate and Fitness, 4111 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd. Call 252-514-3189.

Others said…

“Stay home with my four legged kids. One of them is deathly afraid of fireworks. Couldn’t enjoy myself knowing he was home alone”. – Steve G.

“Martinelli’s sparkling apple cider – toast at midnight” – Lexi K.

“Cheese straws and champagne!” – Nancy K.

“Bang pots and pans to ring in the New Year at midnight” – Laura J.

“Bear Drop in downtown New Bern!”

“Stay home!” – Tracey B.

“Watch ABC’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” – Mitch S.

“Watch ‘It’s a Wonderful Life and eat shrimp” – Claire W.

“Sit around a fire”

“Try to stay awake to midnight”

If you don’t have a New Year’s Eve tradition, it’s not too late to start one, as 2020 starts a new decade!

Here’s some traditions that are celebrated in the U.S. and around the World:

– Make Resolutions

– Pray

– Give a gift, donate, or volunteer

– Jump into cold water at midnight

– Singing “Auld Lang Syne”

– Toast to the New Year

– “Kiss a person you hope to keep kissing”

– Dress up

– Cut your hair

– Send thank you notes

Eat special foods:

– Japanese Soba noodles

– Apples dipped in honey

– Collards and black-eyed peas

– 12 white grapes, one every second before midnight

– Circle shaped food

– Lentil soup

These are only some of many New Year’s traditions.

We wish you and yours a Happy, Healthy, and Prosperous New Year!

Please let me know if you have any questions or if we’re missing something by sending us an email or call 252-259-6853.

Wendy Card