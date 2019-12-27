PLANNING for YOUR Future

A Series to Be Experienced

From January 2020 through May 2020

WHERE: St. Paul’s Catholic Church New Bern, NC on TUESDAY at 9:00 am

January 21st: INTRODUCTION To Advance Care Planning An Inter-Active Experience

February 11th: Advance Care Planning Education (ACP) – What YOU Need To Know

February 18th: PRE-PLANNING with the Assistance of Funeral Home Knowledge

March 10th: BEING A Health Care Power of Attorney – WHAT Does THAT Mean?

March 17th: Writing YOUR OWN OBITUARY

March 24th: UNDERSTANDING Hospice

April 21st: COMPLETION of YOUR Advance Care Planning (ACP) Documents

April 28th: Thinking About Planning Your Own Funeral? Start Here

May 5th: WRAP-UP – Movie and Discussion

For Registration: Contact – DeLesa Conway – (252) 638-1984

WHERE: St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church Oriental, NC on WEDNESDAY at 2:00 pm

January 22nd: INTRODUCTION to Advance Care Planning An Inter-Active Experience

February 12th: Advance Care Planning Education (ACP) – What YOU Need to Know

February 19th: PRE-PLANNING with the Assistance of Funeral Home Knowledge

March 11th: BEING A Health Care Power of Attorney – WHAT Does THAT Mean?

March 18th: Writing YOUR OWN OBITUARY

March 25th: UNDERSTANDING Hospice

April 22nd: COMPLETION of YOUR Advance Care Planning (ACP) Documents

April 29th: Thinking About Planning Your Own Funeral? Start Here

May 6th: WRAP-UP – Movie and Discussion

For Registration: Contact – Geri LaBreck – 252-249-3687

Topics are subject to change based on availability of speakers

For More Information or Questions contact Mary Lou Infinito at 252-382-3945.

Submitted by: Mary Lou Infinito, Community Outreach Coordinator, Advance Directives & Advance Care Planning, Vidant Health