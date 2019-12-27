PLANNING for YOUR Future

A Series to Be Experienced
From January 2020 through May 2020
WHERE: St. Paul’s Catholic Church New Bern, NC on TUESDAY at 9:00 am
- January 21st: INTRODUCTION To Advance Care Planning An Inter-Active Experience
- February 11th: Advance Care Planning Education (ACP) – What YOU Need To Know
- February 18th: PRE-PLANNING with the Assistance of Funeral Home Knowledge
- March 10th: BEING A Health Care Power of Attorney – WHAT Does THAT Mean?
- March 17th: Writing YOUR OWN OBITUARY
- March 24th: UNDERSTANDING Hospice
- April 21st: COMPLETION of YOUR Advance Care Planning (ACP) Documents
- April 28th: Thinking About Planning Your Own Funeral? Start Here
- May 5th: WRAP-UP – Movie and Discussion
For Registration: Contact – DeLesa Conway – (252) 638-1984
WHERE: St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church Oriental, NC on WEDNESDAY at 2:00 pm
- January 22nd: INTRODUCTION to Advance Care Planning An Inter-Active Experience
- February 12th: Advance Care Planning Education (ACP) – What YOU Need to Know
- February 19th: PRE-PLANNING with the Assistance of Funeral Home Knowledge
- March 11th: BEING A Health Care Power of Attorney – WHAT Does THAT Mean?
- March 18th: Writing YOUR OWN OBITUARY
- March 25th: UNDERSTANDING Hospice
- April 22nd: COMPLETION of YOUR Advance Care Planning (ACP) Documents
- April 29th: Thinking About Planning Your Own Funeral? Start Here
- May 6th: WRAP-UP – Movie and Discussion
For Registration: Contact – Geri LaBreck – 252-249-3687
Topics are subject to change based on availability of speakers
For More Information or Questions contact Mary Lou Infinito at 252-382-3945.
Submitted by: Mary Lou Infinito, Community Outreach Coordinator, Advance Directives & Advance Care Planning, Vidant Health