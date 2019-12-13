Rotary Funds New Bern High School Band

The New Bern Rotary Club continued its pledge of $7,500 to fund the New Bern High School Band for the purchase of instruments. Pictured here receiving the annual check for $2,500 is Bill Green, Band Program Chairman, from Rotary President Clayton Cheek. This payment will allow the school to purchase additional instruments for the low brass horn section.

Over 170 students at NBHS participate in the band program.

The New Bern High Band has received 35 statewide recognition from band competitions so far this year. Two of the accolades were for being named Grand Champions.

Submitted by: Bob Manning, New Bern Rotary Club