THE BEARS performing at Riverside United Methodist Church!

Join THE BEARS, New Bern’s favorite oldies band, for a free concert at Riverside United Methodist Church!

The concert will be in the Fellowship Hall of Riverside United Methodist Church on Sunday, January 12. Fun will be in the air as THE BEARS’ “Way Back Machine” whirls you away to the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s. The Bears will knock your bobby socks off with songs that will have you clapping, dancing, singing along, and shouting for more!

Who are THE BEARS?

“Mama Bear” (Janet Montero) sings and plays keyboard.

“Baby Bear” (Steve Latimer) sings and plays guitar.

“Yogi Bear” (Pat Engeman) plays drums and sings.

“California Bear” (Simon Spalding) plays bass, fiddle, and sings.

Riverside United Methodist Church is at 405 Avenue “A” in New Bern. The doors will open around 2:30, and the music starts at 3:00. There is no admission charge for the concert, but donations to Riverside United Methodist Church will be accepted.

This is sure to be a concert to remember!

Submitted by: Simon Spalding