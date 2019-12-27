Things to Do & See through January 3, 2020

If you’re looking for things to do, here’s the latest happenings and fun activities in and around New Bern, NC:

Community Events

27th: Brandon Banks Cabaret and Musical Theatre Performance hosted by John Van Dyke, 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at City Stage. Call 252-631-5122.

31st: New Year’s Eve Block Party, starts at 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Pollock and Craven Sts. Call 252-639-2901.

31st: New Year’s Eve Celebration with Music by The BiPolar Express, 8:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. at Blackbeard’s Triple Play Restaurant. Call 252-635-0322.

31st: New Year’s Eve Celebration with Music by The Joe Brown Band, 9:30 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. at New Bern Karate and Fitness, 4111 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd. Call 252-514-3189.

Fun Around Town

Check out the Swiss Bern Christmas Village at the New Bern Arts & Wellness Center.

Take advantage of over 20 parks and recreation facilities maintained by New Bern Parks & Recreation (252-639-2901 and Craven County Recreation & Parks. 252-636-6606.

– Play disc golf at Glenburnie or Creekside Parks

– Introduce your dog(s) to new friends or just let them run around at the Down East Dog Park at Glenburnie Park, please know that you need to register first and receive the gate code before you can enter, 252-639-2901

New Bern Farmer’s Market is open for business every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop, shop and enjoy the day meeting the vendors, new people, and catching up with old friends!

There are all sorts of fun activities to do…

Solve a mystery at the Bear Towne Escape Room, 919-288-4764

Axe Throwing? Check out Beary The Hatchet, 252-634-2933

Check out Jungle Jump of New Bern! It’s an indoor bounce arena with an obstacle course and arcade games, 252-772-3742

Go skating at Rollerland, 252-633-3804

Prefer ballroom dancing? Call the Rivertowne Ballroom, 252-637-2003.

Check out the New Bern-Craven County Library! They have a lot of fun programs, events, and resources! They offer Children’s programs, computer usage and technology workshops, book clubs, writer’s workshops, open mic night, live music, children’s theatre, movie screenings and rentals, meeting rooms, historical and genealogy research, and much more! Call 252-638-7800.

Learn more about our town by taking a self-guided walking tour or have locals take you on a tour:

– African American Heritage Tour, Architectural Walking Tour, Churches & Cemeteries Tour, Historic Homes Tour, New Bern Civil War Battlefield Tour, and/or Revolutionary War Heritage Tour.

– Bear Town Bears self-guided tour

– New Bern’s Civil War Battlefield Park. 252-638-8558

– Scenic Airplane Ride by Tradewind Aviation. 252-636-0716

– Trolley Tour, 252-637-7316.

Watch a movie at ENC Cinemas: Bruin Theater at 2500 Neuse Blvd. or Bear Town Cinema 6 at 2806 Trent Rd.

Explore the Croatian National Forest. The forest’s habitat has carnivorous plants like the Venus flytrap, pitcher plant, sun-dew, butterwort, bladderwort among other exotic plants. The Croatian spans approximately 160,000 acres and is located in New Bern’s backyard. It’s a sanctuary for black bear, deer, wild turkey, quail, coyote, bald eagle, beaver, bobcat, porcupine, American alligator, red-tailed hawk, and other wildlife you may see. For maps and more information, talk to the people at the Croatian National Forest’s Ranger’s Station on Hwy 70 E, 252-638-5628.

Listen to our latest podcast show from December 19, 2019 to find out what’s happening in New Bern and Beyond:

Click here to watch the live video or see the show notes.

Our next show will be held on January 2 from 1 – 2 p.m. (location pending). Watch us live on NewBernNow.com Facebook page. You can listen 24/7 with show notes on NewBernNow.com, Libsyn, ITunes, Radio.com, and numerous other platforms.

Have fun!

Wendy Card