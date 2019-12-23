TRAA Art Grant awarded through PIE to our Craven County Schools Teachers

Partners In Education was awarded $2,000 from Twin Rivers Artists Association to be used for grant money for art teachers in Craven County Schools. The grants of $250 each were awarded to eight art teachers based on their imaginative and creative art programs for their students.

The principals accepted the checks on behalf of their teachers at the December Principals’ Meeting (left to right) with TRAA and PIE board members presenting: David Baxter, PIE President; Pat Eglinton, TRAA representative; Ashley Faulkenberry (for Sydney Gilgo), Trent Park Elementary; Roneca Wallace (for Tracy Rayner), Graham A. Barden Elementary; Erica Phillips (for Renata Brewington), J.T. Barber Elementary; Pamie Reese (for Lisa Connell), H.J. MacDonald Middle; Mike McCoy, PIE 1st Vice President; Catherine Alligood (for Andrew Craddock), A.H. Bangert Elementary; Kim Scott (for Leah Yurk), Oaks Road Academy; Don Brinkley, PIE Past President; William Byland (for Erin Strohschein), Havelock Middle; Daniel Rhyne, PIE 2nd Vice President; and Sherri Thomas (for Nancy Pantoja), James W. Smith Elementary

For information on how you or your organization can support Craven County Schools through Partners In Education, contact Darlene Brown at 514-6321.

Submitted by Darlene Brown, Craven County Partners In Education