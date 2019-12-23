Twin Rivers YMCA receives Grant from International Paper

Craven County, NC – International Paper has generously provided the Twin Rivers YMCA with a grant of $5,000 to support its Summer Day Camp in Vanceboro. The camp, held at Vanceboro Farm Life elementary School, provides a safe space for youth in western Craven County over the summer.

The funds received from International Paper will help make it possible for campers to take part in camp – regardless of ability to pay. Camp activities kick off daily with an opening assembly and then campers break into groups for a day of fun structured activities. These activities include physical activity, reading time, and STEM learning activities. Lunch is also provided daily so no child goes hungry.

“We are very thankful for International Paper’s commitment to ensuring that youth in the Vanceboro area have the opportunity to attend camp,” commented Todd Shuart, the President & CEO of the Eastern Carolina YMCA Association. “The safety and education of our youth in rural areas is of utmost importance – especially in the summer when school is out.”

For more information about the Twin Rivers YMCA visit trymca.org.

Submitted by: Todd Shuart, Eastern Carolina YMCA