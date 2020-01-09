35th Annual Christmas Flotilla Awards Ceremony

The New Bern Grand Marina Yacht Club and New Bern Parks and Recreation presented the 35th Annual Coastal Christmas Flotilla winners with gifts and refreshments Thursday, December 19th, at 1:30 p.m., at the New Bern Grand Marina Yacht Club’s administrative offices at 134 Craven Street, New Bern.

1st place winners walked away the highly sought-after traveling trophies, gift certificates for 2-days of free dockage at the New Bern Grand Marina Yacht Club, and New Bern Grand Marina Yacht Club t-shirts were given to all in attendance.

“The New Bern Grand Marina Yacht Club has been a proud sponsor of this event for many years now and we were delighted to see that Kari Warren, this year’s event coordinator, and the entire team at New Bern Parks & Recreation were able to more than double this year’s participation!” said Millissa True, on-site consultant and representative for the New Bern Grand Marina Yacht Club.

The 35th Annual Coastal Christmas Flotilla winners were as follows-Pictured (from left to right) are:

Sail Boat 26 Feet & Over:

1st Place – Callisto, John & Nancy Childs & 2nd Place – Almost Heaven, Matthew Lambert

Power Boat 25 feet & Under:

1st Place – Outta Office, Don Simpson

People’s Choice Award:

Knits Wits – Mike Thorsby (Hatteras Yachts)

Not available for the photo were:

Sail Boat 26 Feet & Over, 3rd Place – Malia, Bryan Harris (was not available for the picture)

Power Boat 25 feet & Under, 2nd Place – Speedy, Patrick Porter & 3rd Place – Knotty Intentions, Tim Fortune

Power Boat 26 Feet & Over, 1st Place – City Slickers, Mark Hornby & Lee Ann Fordyce, 2nd Place – Haven, Rob & Marilee Temucin, 3rd Place – Escapade – William “Bill” Harris

If you’d like to participate in next year’s Flotilla, please contact Kari Warren at 252-639-2902.

The New Bern Grand Marina Yacht Club has been referred to as the “Jewel of historic New Bern” and has been pictured and featured in many local and state and regional publications. Walking distance and just minutes from New Bern’s historic district, a host of quaint boutiques, The NC History Center and Tryon Palace, The Birthplace of Pepsi & Old Fashioned Soda Fountain and Store, fine and casual dining, along with several parks, walking trails, trolley rides and ghost tours; the marina claims title to simply one of the best destination marinas in eastern North Carolina. A limited number of slips are available for purchase and a unique slip rental program which make living the lifestyle you’ve been dreaming of a possibility. Services include WiFi service, HD cable with over 150 HD channels, valet baggage service, dine-in service, secure marina cam, pool and fitness center, yacht club facilities, hotel, dining and merchant loyalty discounts. For more information, call The New Bern Grand Marina Yacht Club at 252-633-6070 or go to NewBernGrandMarinaYachtClub.com.

Submitted by: Millissa Alexander, New Bern Grand Marina Yacht Club-On Site Consultant & Representative