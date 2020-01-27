Additional $32.7 Million Approved for New Bern

Latest Project Brings Total to More Than $39.8 Million to City

Durham, N.C. – FEMA and the State of North Carolina are announcing more than $32.7 million to reimburse the City of New Bern for Hurricane Florence-related expenses.

FEMA previously approved more than $7 million to the city for expenses related to the 2018 hurricane. This funding brings the total to more than $39.8 million.

Funds for the recent $32.7 million project reimburse the City of New Bern for the removal of more than 400,000 cubic yards of hurricane-related debris in 80 miles of city drainage ditches. Also, the funds reimburse the removal of more than 1,600 cubic yards of tree debris and cleaning city culverts.

“The removal of debris from the City of New Bern drainage ditches and culverts will go a long way in helping to reduce future flooding issues in this area,” said N.C. Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs, and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state, which disburses funds to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

FEMA’s share for this project is more than $24.5 million and the state’s share is more than $8.1 million.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Florence, visit ncdps.gov/Florence and FEMA.gov/Disaster/4393. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4.

Submitted by: Ron Roth, FEMA