ESU Colonial NC Branch – February 15 Program

On Saturday, February 15, 12 noon, An Unexpected Journey: 30 Years at the Central Intelligence Agency, presented by Elinor Kelly Wilson, retired as a CIA Senior Intelligence Officer, is open to the public. She will discuss how her background in languages and love for adventure led to her exciting 30-year career at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), her work for 16 years in foreign intelligence and covert action operations in Latin America Division, Central Eurasia Division and National Resources Division, and 14 years as a senior manager and targeting leader in the Directorate of Operations. She was the top recruiter and foreign intelligence producer at two Directorate of Operations field stations. She also built and ran a CIA innovation center which developed and implemented cutting edge methods to identify foreign targets of interest.

Elinor grew up in Bethesda, Maryland, graduated from American University’s School of International Service with a double major in French and Western European affairs. Upon retirement, she and her husband Bill, moved to New Bern, and enjoy living in their historic home and small-town life.

The cost of the luncheon, at the New Bern Golf and Country Club, is $18 for members and $22 for non-members. Menu choices are: Chicken Piccata with rice pilaf and grilled asparagus, or Grilled Salmon with rice pilaf and grilled asparagus. Reservations and payment must be received by February 12. Please send menu choices and checks to Colonial NC Branch, P.O. Box 645, New Bern, NC 28563 or pay on-line by going to: esuus.org/colonialnc.

The ESU Colonial NC Branch supports local community literacy programs that offer assistance to students and educators to further pursuits in English-related studies.

By Contributing Writer, Susan Moffat-Thomas