Become an International Savvy Traveler

Beginning Thursday, February 6, Craven Community College Adult Enrichment Program will offer “An Introduction to International Travel”, a course to help make the most of overseas adventures. Whether you’re interested in exploring faraway places, a novice traveler looking for a way to take those first steps, or an international traveler wanting to get more out of future journeys, this course is for you.

In this three-session program you will learn about:

What Documents you will need and where to get them

Finding the best travel deals

Locating accessible accommodations and what rights you have in foreign countries as a person with a disability

Packing like a pro

Preparing for and handling health concerns while traveling

And much more.

The sessions will be held February 6, 13, and 20 from 6:00 to 8:30pm. For more information or to register, contact Megan Johnson, Adult Enrichment Program Coordinator at 252-638-7273 or visit CravenCC.edu/aep/enrichment-special-interest/#tvl.

Submitted by: Penny Zibula, Six Legs Will Travel