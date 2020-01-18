CarolinaEast Celebrates Opening of SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center at CarolinaEast Medical Center

Public Invited to Attend Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting

New Bern, NC – Three years after breaking ground, CarolinaEast Medical Center, in collaboration with UNC Cancer Care, prepare to open the doors of the SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center at CarolinaEast Medical Center. Several events are taking place to celebrate this advancement in cancer care in Coastal North Carolina, and they ask the public to join them at their Grand Opening on Saturday, January 25th from noon until 4:00 p.m. “This is a milestone in the history of CarolinaEast Health System, New Bern, Craven County and this entire Coastal Carolina region as we prepare to see our first patients in the SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center at CarolinaEast Medical Center,” says Ray Leggett, President and CEO of CarolinaEast Health System. CarolinaEast offered a preview of the Center to their major donors at a private celebration earlier this week and encourage the public to join hospital and SECU leadership for the ceremonial Grand Opening on Saturday, January 25th. “This has truly been a team effort, as seen through our over 800 community donors of over 10 million dollars. I believe that speaks highly to the type of person that lives here and the type of community that we live in.” Mr. Leggett adds. The day will include a Ribbon Cutting at noon, self-guided tours from 12:30 – 3:00 p.m., a 1:00 p.m. presentation on the Journey of Hope, a 3:00 p.m. presentation on Cancer Center Support Services, as well as light refreshments. Visit www.carolinaeasthealth.com or call 252-633-8154 for more information.

About CarolinaEast Health System CarolinaEast Health System has been serving the growing needs of the coastal North Carolina community since 1963. In addition to the system’s flagship, 350 bed CarolinaEast Medical Center, CarolinaEast includes a rehabilitation hospital, free standing surgery center, the SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center, and numerous CarolinaEast Physician practices providing primary and specialty care for all phases of life from offices in four counties.

Submitted by: Brandy Popp, Manager, Public Relations, CarolinaEast Health System