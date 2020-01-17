Coastal Photo Club Exhibition

Local photography group exhibits at Bank of the Arts

February 1 – 29, 2020

Craven Arts Council and Gallery is proud to host an exhibition of the Coastal Photo Club at in the Main Gallery at Bank of the Arts during the month of February. This exhibition will feature works by local photographers on wide array of subjects in a variety of styles. Craven Arts Council will host an opening reception during the downtown New Bern Artwalk, February 14th, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

This exhibit will feature work the Coastal Photo Club’s nearly one hundred members, with images taken from eastern North Carolina and around the world. Each photographer has been invited to submit one to five images to be displayed. The exhibit showcases the variety of styles and materials available to the modern photographer, including framed photos, canvas prints, and metal laminate pieces from different artists. Differences in production are also highlighted, from classic darkroom techniques to advanced digital photo manipulation.

The Coastal Photo Club was established in 1991 as New Bern Camera Club by Elizabeth Dunn. The group participates and organizes exhibitions for its members at local galleries and spaces, including the New Bern Public Library and the Bank of the Arts. The club also organizes photography oriented field trips and workshops for the membership. For more information about the Coastal Photo Club please contact Jon Steady at john@lifeskeepsakes.com.

Admission to all galleries at Bank of the Arts is free and open to the public, Tuesday thru Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information please contact Jonathan Burger, Marketing and Gallery Director, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc. at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St., New Bern, 252-638-2577.

Submitted by: Jonathan Burger