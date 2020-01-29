Community partnership for Ben D. Quinn Elementary through PIE

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Mike Bass partnered with Partners In Education to award a $100 gift card and a bouquet of flowers to Michelle Owens, a 5th-grade teacher at Ben D. Quinn Elementary.

Thomas Wilson, principal at Ben D. Quinn Elementary says, “Ms. Owens established and coordinates the Kindness Cownts programs at BDQ in coordination with the Cow Café of New Bern. This program recognizes students for showing outstanding examples of kindness in the school. She is always using new and creative ideas to keep students learning and engaged.”

The Edward Jones Teacher Recognition Award demonstrates the company’s commitment to positively changing the lives of students and families in our community. Pictured with Ms. Owens’ class are Wayne Muller, assistant principal, Ms. Owens, and Mr. Bass.

If you would like to learn how your organization can make a difference to a Craven County Schools teacher in the classroom, please contact Darlene Brown, Partners In Education, at 514-6321.

Submitted by: Darlene Brown, Craven County Partners In Education