Craven CC to hold Ribbon Cutting for new STEM Center Feb. 18

New Bern, NC – Craven Community College (Craven CC) will hold a ribbon cutting for its newly completed STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Center on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. on the Havelock campus, located at 305 Cunningham Blvd. The STEM Center officially opened its doors this week in time for the start of the spring 2020 semester.

The facility has eight classrooms, two science and engineering labs and six offices to accommodate several Craven CC faculty and staff members and students of various curriculum and non-curriculum courses. The much-needed space will be used to prepare students for high-demand STEM careers.

The project was approved by the State Board of Community Colleges on Jan. 20, 2017. Construction on the approximately 16,000-square-foot structure began in Dec. 2018.

“This is an exciting moment in the College’s history, particularly for our Havelock Campus,” said Dr. Ray Staats, Craven CC president. “Opening this state-of-the-art facility completes a strategic journey more than 10 years in the making. The STEM Center compliments our many technology-focused programs on the campus, and is the perfect venue for our partnerships with Early College EAST and the NC State Mechanical Engineering program.”

For more information about the Havelock campus and program offerings, visit cravencc.edu/academics/degrees/havelock-campus/.

Submitted by: Craig Ramey, Director of Communications, Craven Community College