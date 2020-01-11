February 8, 2020 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Taste, See, Hear and Experience the world during Dinner on 5 Continents. Enjoy an exquisitely prepared small plate international menu featuring cuisines from Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas.

Interfaith Refugee Ministry is hosting the 6th Annual Dinner on 5 Continents in New Bern on Saturday, February 8th at Christ Church Harrison Center at 311 Middle Street. There will also be a silent auction, giving tree, and live global entertainment.

Tickets are $45/person or $85/couple.

Submitted by: Darian Dennis