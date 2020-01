Read and understand while still hearing your loved one’s voice (or that pesky telemarketer) on CapTel captioned telephones.

Our guest speaker is Kim Calabretta, CapTel NC Account Manager.

Join the Hearing Loss Association – New Bern Chapter for our February 18 meeting at 11:00 a.m., McCarthy Court Apartments, Common Room, 1325 McCarthy Blvd., New Bern, NC.

Free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Michael Eury at 252-631-1506 euryman@gmail.com.

Submitted by: Rose Rummel-Eury