Eastern Carolina Aviation Heritage Foundation Annual Gala

The Eastern Carolina Aviation Heritage Foundation (ECAHF) is hosting their annual Gala on Friday February 21, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at the Havelock Tourist & Event Center (201 Tourist Center Drive).

Our featured speaker, Award-Winning Aerobatic Pilot, Hubie Tolson, will share his death-defying experiences. The evening promises to be a night of great food and fun entertainment! Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Eastern Carolina Aviation Heritage Foundation in our efforts to inspire young learners to pursue new and exciting career pathways through STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education.

Submitted by: Mary C. Weigl, Administrative Support Specialist, Havelock Tourist and Event Center