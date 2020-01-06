Experience an African American Cultural Celebration

The North Carolina Museum of History is celebrating its 19th annual African American Cultural Celebration. Travel with New Bern Parks and Recreation on Saturday, January 25, 2020 as we enjoy a day featuring musicians, storytellers, dancers, chefs, historians, playwrights, authors, artists, reenactors, and more. Departing from West New Bern Recreation Center 8 a.m. and will return at 6 p.m. Lunch will be at Bahama Breeze. Lunch is not included with registration.

Registration is $20. Deadline to register is Friday, January 17, 2020.

Register online at our New Bern Parks and Recreation page at NewBernNC.gov or stop by the West New Bern Recreation Center on 1225 Pinetree Drive. For more information, please call Shelley Collins at 252-639-2912.

Submitted by: Shelley Collins, Enrichment Program Coordinator, City of New Bern Parks & Recreation