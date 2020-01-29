February Events at the Maritime Museum in Beaufort

February

7 Brown Bag Gam: Love at Sea

11 Maritime Movie: Rescue Men, The Story of the Pea Island Lifesavers

12 Merry-time for Tots: Sailor’s Valentines

13 Brown Bag Gam: The Great Dutch-Net Debate

14 Heart of the Sea

20 Brown Bag Gam: The Historic Whale Fishery of North Carolina

22–23 Introduction to Wooden Boat Building Class

22 Carolina Maritime Model Society Meeting

27 Boating Safety Program: AIS for Recreational Boaters

Brown Bag Gam series

Join the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort for the free Brown Bag Gam series, informal lectures offered over the lunch hour. Upcoming topics include Love at Sea, which focuses on maritime love stories, on Feb. 7; The Great Dutch-Net Debate, which looks at the introduction of the pound net in North Carolina in the 19th century, on Feb. 13; and The Historic Whale Fishery of North Carolina, which covers the history of whaling activities in North Carolina, on Feb. 20. The lectures start at noon, and registration is not required. So bring your lunch and stop in for the free program. For information, visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com or call 252-504-7740.

Maritime Movie: Rescue Men

Join the N.C. Maritime Museum at Beaufort Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. for a free showing of the documentary “Rescue Men: The Pea Island Lifesavers.” This documentary, inspired by the book “Fire on the Beach: Recovering the Lost Story of Richard Etheridge and the Pea Island Lifesavers,” chronicles the true story of Station 17. The station was the only African-American crew serving in the U.S. Lifesaving Service, the predecessor to the U.S. Coast Guard. The 55-minute long showing is free and open to the public. Advance registration is not required. For more information, call 252-504-7740 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.

Merry-time for Tots

Preschoolers (ages 2 to 5) and their caregivers are invited to the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort on Feb. 12 from 10 to 11 a.m. to learn about and make their own Sailor’s Valentines. The program fee is $5. Space is limited, and advance registration is required. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758.

Carolina Maritime Model Society

The Carolina Maritime Model Society exists to promote the production of high-quality ship models and encourage members and the public to participate in a craft that is as old as shipbuilding itself. The group will meet at 2 p.m. on Feb. 22 in the auditorium of the N.C. Maritime Museum, located at 315 Front St. in downtown Beaufort. The meeting is open to the public.

Boating Safety Program

Americas Boating Club – Crystal Coast/Fort Macon Sail & Power Squadron and the North Carolina Maritime Museum, have teamed up to offer a series of boating safety programs at the museum, located at 315 Front St. in Beaufort. Join them Feb. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. to learn about AIS for Recreational Boaters. For information or reservations, e-mail searenity38@gmail.com or call 252-659-2742.

Heart of the Sea

Join the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. for a Valentine’s Day presentation about its beloved sperm whale Echo and his heart. Participants will be able to examine the aorta, smell whale oil and handle whale bones and teeth. This presentation also covers the story of the original Bonehenge project, a massive volunteer effort that started with the skeletal display of Echo and his heart. The program is free, and registration is not required. For information, visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com or call 252-504-7740.

Introduction to Wooden Boat Building

Explore the art of boat building during the two-day, hands-on Introduction to Wooden Boat Building, offered Feb. 22 and 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center, located across Front Street from the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort. Begin with the design and lofting of boats, and move on to the setup, steam bending and different methods of creating the backbone of small boats. In addition, learn how to make planking systems, both carvel and lap strake, and all the appropriate fastening systems. By the end of the course, students will have the knowledge and skill to choose a design and style of boat to build on their own and the confidence to take on the job. Course fee is $135 (Friends of the Museum, $121.50). Minimum age is 16. The course size is limited, and advance registration is required. For more information or to sign up, call 252-504-7758.

Submitted by: Cyndi Brown, Public Information Officer, N. C. Maritime Museums