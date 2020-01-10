Fifth Annual St. Patrick’s Celebration Comes to New Bern March 13th

The Rotary Club of New Bern’s Sham-Rockin’ 2020, A St. Patrick’s Celebration, is coming Friday, March 13th. The event will be held again at the North Carolina History Center, overlooking the Trent River in New Bern.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the Sham-Rockin’ will continue until 10:00 p.m. The Chelsea Restaurant will serve the traditional corned beef and cabbage from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. After dinner, dance to the popular band, Trainwreck! Cash bar of beer, wine and soda available all night.

Tickets include dinner and admission and are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Mitchell Hardware and online at www.NewBernRotaryClub.org with a link to the EventBrite page.

Sponsorship for this event is available. Contact Tripp Eure at 252-633-1804.

Sham-Rockin’ 2020 is the club’s annual fundraiser to support local projects and programs like The Boys and Girls Club of New Bern, Backpack Blessings, Craven County Partners in Education, MERCI Clinic, RCS and so much more.

For more information on Sham-Rockin’ 2020, A St. Patrick’s Celebration, go to www.NewBernRotaryClub.org or visit us on Facebook. Additional information, contact Bob Manning at 252-474-4222.

Submitted by: Bob Manning