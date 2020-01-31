GriefShare “WINTER/SPRING” sessions at Centenary UMC

DAY SESSIONS: every Monday, 10:00 a.m. until noon through April 6th at 309 New St in Room 206

EVENING SESSIONS: every Monday, 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. until April 6th entering the side wooden doors on Middle St. into the ​church’s library

You can join us at any time. GriefShare is a support group for people who have lost a loved one: spouse, family member, relative or friend. It is open not only to Centenary members, but our entire community as well …. ALL ARE WELCOME! If you know of someone who is hurting, please invite them. For more information and to preregister, please contact Pam or Ron Bonina at 252-497-8489.

Submitted by: Ron Bonina