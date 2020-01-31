Habitat for Humanity of Craven County to Dedicate Home on Valentine’s Day

NEW BERN, NC – On Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM Habitat for Humanity of Craven County will celebrate Y’Phu R’mah and family with a home dedication at their future home located at 1205 Church St., New Bern, NC. A home dedication is a celebration of the journey to homeownership and the beginning of a new chapter as the homeowner and family prepare to move into the home. We invite the community to come and celebrate with Habitat for Humanity staff, volunteers, community partners, and city and county officials.

“Y’Phu and his family are overjoyed to move into their home and begin a new chapter in a safe, stable, and affordable place to live” says Betsy McDonald, Homeowner Services Coordinator. “This home represents more than 4 walls, it represents the continuation of a journey that began when Y’Phu fled to the United States from his home country of Vietnam.”

The home was built over the course of seven months with the help of more than 200 volunteers from several different groups and organizations including: Missions of Frederick, MD Habitat for Humanity, MCAS Cherry Point and the Single Marine Program, New Bern Realtor’s Association, Rotary Breakfast Club, ECU Leadership Group, and other community volunteers.

About Habitat for Humanity of Craven County

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County builds affordable single-family and duplex homes in Craven County and has been actively addressing the affordable housing crisis since 1989. Over the past 30 years, Habitat for Humanity of Craven County has assisted 68 individuals and families to achieve their dream of homeownership through our affordable housing program. These homes have allowed for children and adults to live in safe and stable environments right here in Craven County.

The homeownership program is made possible through generous contributions of volunteer time and labor, financial contributions, and through purchases made at the Habitat for Humanity of Craven County ReStore (located at 930 Pollock St in New Bern). If you are interested in volunteering with us, please contact the Volunteer Coordinator, Ms. Michelle Hooper at 252-633-9599. If you are interested in applying for our homeownership program, please contact the Homeowner Services Coordinator Ms. Betsy McDonald at 252-633-9599.

Submitted by: Betsy McDonald, Habitat for Humanity of Craven County