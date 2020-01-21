The Craven County Board of Education spotlighted International Paper and Craven County Partners In Education along with the winners of the 2019-20 International Paper Literacy Grant at the January Board of Education meeting. The focus of the grant is to increase literacy achievement through direct services to the students of Craven County Schools. Winning $5,000 for their schools, for a total of $10,000, are (pictured with their Certificates of Appreciation) Jerry Simmons (New Bern High), Whitney Hernandez and Caroline Godwin (Roger Bell New Tech Academy, and Mary Beth Tietgens (New Bern High). Also pictured are, left to right, Sherri Thomas, Kim Scott, William Byland, Darlene Brown, Catherine Burgess (International Paper), Dr. Meghan Doyle, David Hale, and Debra Hurst.

If you would like to learn how your organization can make a difference through PIE, contact Darlene Brown, Executive Director, at 514-6321.

Submitted by: Darlene Brown, Craven County Partners In Education