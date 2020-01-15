Join Craven County Clean Sweep on February 1st

Craven County Clean Sweep sponsors four annual clean up events on the first Saturdays of February, May, August and October to help keep New Bern streets and waterways free of litter. The upcoming one will be Saturday, February 1st, but if that day is not convenient, you can choose another day that fits your schedule!

It’s your choice to help out in any of these ways: by walking along the streets in your own neighborhood; by using your boat to clean up a waterway; by meeting with others at Craven County Administration Building’s parking lot, 406 Craven Street on that Saturday at 9 a.m. to be assigned a spot or by simply picking any other “trashy” area that’s been bothering you. The amount of time you spend on this is totally up to you – it can be 15 minutes or a few hours. Bags will be provided. The bags will, also, be picked up where you leave them, so you do not have to carry them to another spot! For more information, call 633-1477.

Submitted by: Judy Lloyd, Craven County Clean Sweep