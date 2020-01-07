Join the Coastal Women’s Forum for Lunch and Networking

Coastal Women’s Forum will hold its first daytime meeting of 2020 from noon to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15 at the New Bern Golf and Country Club. Registration and networking will begin at 11:30 a.m. The meeting cost, which includes a buffet lunch, is $18 for members and $23 for visitors.

Join CWF as we begin another year of networking, camaraderie, and interesting speakers sharing information you can use.

Pre-registration is required by noon on Monday, January 13. You can register online. Check or cash payment will also be accepted at the door. For more information, or to register, contact the CWF Lunch Coordinator.

To learn more about what Coastal Women’s Forum has to offer, or to register online, visit CoastalWomensForum.com.

By Contributing Author, Penny Zibula, Six Legs Will Travel