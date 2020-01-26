Join the Coastal Women’s Forum with Speaker Deborah Langhans

Dinner and Networking

Coastal Women’s Forum will hold its next evening meeting on Tuesday, February 4 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Chelsea Restaurant in New Bern. Informal networking will begin at 5:30 p.m. The meeting cost, which includes a buffet dinner, is $22 for members and $27 for visitors.

This month’s speaker will be Deborah Langhans, Chief Academic Officer for Craven County Schools. Her topic will be the many bridges that are forged between administration, staff and families in Craven County in order to meet the primary objective of what is best for the students.

The deadline for reservations is noon on Monday, February 3. For more information or assistance with registration, contact the CWF Dinner Coordinator.

To learn more about what Coastal Women’s Forum has to offer, or to register online, visit CoastalWomensForum.com.

By Contributing Author, Penny Zibula, Six Legs Will Travel