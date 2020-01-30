Main Gallery: Valentine’s Day Card Sale

Valentine Cards made by local public school students on sale to benefit arts programs

Through February 28, 2020

Craven Arts Council and the Twin Rivers Artists Association are proud to present the 2020 Craven County Valentine’s Day Card Sales in the Director’s Gallery at Bank of the Arts for February. Created by students in all grades in Craven County Schools, all proceeds are donated to Craven County art teachers for purchasing classrooms supplies. Craven Arts Council will host an opening reception for exhibition during the monthly downtown ArtWalk on February 14, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

An annual event, this year’s sale started strong in the Main Galery for the month of January with over 250 cards sold. For the month of February the works will be display in the Director’s Gallery. Priced at $3.50 each, these affordable Valentines gifts help fund arts education in Craven County by donating all proceeds for the purchase of art supplies. The cards were created by the public school students during their arts class, and include a wide range of grades, skill levels, and techniques. This year’s sale was made possible by funding and support from Craven Arts Council and Twin Rivers Artists Association, a local artist guild. The mission of both organizations believes in the importance of arts education, for students of all levels. Interested supporters may also donate to the art teacher fund directly at Bank of Arts.

Admission to all galleries at Bank of Arts is free and open to public, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Submitted by: Jonathan Burger