Mielenhausen Named Commander of USCG Flotilla

At the recent Change of Watch Ceremony of the New Bern area USCG Auxiliary, Karl Mielenhausen of Fairfield Harbour was named Commander of Flotilla 20-04. Pictured here with outgoing Commander, Mike Ott (R), Mielenhausen will lead the 40+ member uniformed civilian component of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Karl and his wife, Elaine, have been boaters for 19 years. They currently sail a Catalina 320,” Silver Lining”. Karl retired from Eastman Kodak in 2004 as a quality assurance supervisor and US Quality Leader for consumer photographic films. Since moving to North Carolina, Karl joined the US Coast Guard Auxiliary in 2005, where he has qualified as Boat Coxswain and also held flotilla staff positions in Information Systems, Operations, Member Training, and as the Vice Flotilla Commander. He also serves as the Division 20 Staff Officer for Information Systems.

He has served as Commodore of the Fairfield Harbour Yacht Club as well as Commodore of the Catalina 320 International Association. He is also a member of the Tri Community Fire Department Board of Directors and a NC-certified firefighter.

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian component of the United States Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. The Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939. Visit www.newberncgaux.org to learn more about the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Submitted by: Bob Manning